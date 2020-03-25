Home » Europe News » Spain surpasses China in…

Spain surpasses China in the overall number of coronavirus deaths, now second to only Italy

The Associated Press

March 25, 2020, 6:44 AM

MADRID (AP) — Spain surpasses China in the overall number of coronavirus deaths, now second to only Italy.

