Home » Europe News » Spain sees record number…

Spain sees record number of daily virus deaths at 769 but official says new infections are easing

The Associated Press

March 27, 2020, 7:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Spain sees record number of daily virus deaths at 769 but official says new infections are easing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up