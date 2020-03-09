ROME (AP) — Italy’s premier has extended internal travel restrictions imposed in the north to the entire country.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 9, 2020, 4:45 PM
ROME (AP) — Italy’s premier has extended internal travel restrictions imposed in the north to the entire country.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.