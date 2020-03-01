ROME (AP) — Italy says its coronavirus infections jump 40% to 1,576 and deaths of infected people rise to 34.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 1, 2020, 12:29 PM
ROME (AP) — Italy says its coronavirus infections jump 40% to 1,576 and deaths of infected people rise to 34.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.