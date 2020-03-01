Home » Europe News » Italy says its coronavirus…

Italy says its coronavirus infections jump 40% to 1,576 and deaths of infected people rise to 34

The Associated Press

March 1, 2020, 12:29 PM

ROME (AP) — Italy says its coronavirus infections jump 40% to 1,576 and deaths of infected people rise to 34.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News Health & Fitness News Lifestyle News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up