ROME (AP) — Italy says its coronavirus infections have topped 10,000 and deaths have risen to 631 overall.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 10, 2020, 1:43 PM
ROME (AP) — Italy says its coronavirus infections have topped 10,000 and deaths have risen to 631 overall.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.