The Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italy: 6 inmates protesting virus restrictions die after breaking into prison infirmary, overdosing on methadone.

ROME (AP) — Italy: 6 inmates protesting virus restrictions die after breaking into prison infirmary, overdosing on methadone.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.