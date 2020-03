EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Ex-Scottish leader Alex Salmond acquitted of all sex-crime charges, including one of intent to rape, in…

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Ex-Scottish leader Alex Salmond acquitted of all sex-crime charges, including one of intent to rape, in Edinburgh court.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.