BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 19, 2020, 6:26 AM
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.