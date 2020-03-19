Home » Europe News » Cannes Film Festival postponed…

Cannes Film Festival postponed due to virus, organizers now looking at June or July dates

The Associated Press

March 19, 2020, 3:34 PM

PARIS (AP) — Cannes Film Festival postponed due to virus, organizers now looking at June or July dates.

