Bodies on ice rink as Spain sees record infections, deaths

The Associated Press

March 24, 2020, 8:09 AM

MADRID (AP) — Health authorities say Spain has registered a daily record increase in its daily virus infections and deaths.

Spain announced 6,584 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 39, 673. The number of deaths also jumped by a record number of 514 to 2,696.

“This is the tough week,” Fernando Simón, the head of the Spanish health emergency coordination center, said at a daily briefing.

Simon also said some 5, 400 health workers were infected.

