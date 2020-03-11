Home » Europe News » Bank of England cuts…

Bank of England cuts key interest rate to 0.25% as emergency measure in response to COVID-19

The Associated Press

March 11, 2020, 3:16 AM

LONDON (AP) — Bank of England cuts key interest rate to 0.25% as emergency measure in response to COVID-19.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Europe News Health & Fitness News Lifestyle News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up