UK investigates after ex-PM bodyguard leaves gun on plane

LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating after former Prime Minister David Cameron’s bodyguard reportedly left his gun in an airplane bathroom in New York.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that the weapon found Monday on a British Airways plane at New York’s Kennedy Airport was handed to flight attendants. The Sun reported that passports belonging to Cameron and the officer were also found.

The Metropolitan Police in London said that they were aware of the matter and that the officer involved has since been removed from operational duties.

“We are taking this matter extremely seriously and an internal investigation is taking place,” the police said in a statement.

The London-bound flight took off after a delay.

British Airways said in a statement: “Our crew dealt with the issue quickly before departure and the flight continued as normal.”

As a former British prime minister, Cameron is entitled to security provided by a specialist police unit.

