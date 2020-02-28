BERLIN (AP) — Swiss government bans all events involving more than 1,000 people amid virus outbreak.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
February 28, 2020, 4:23 AM
