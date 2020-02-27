Home » Europe News » Spanish air force jet…

Spanish air force jet crashes into sea, pilot didn’t eject

The Associated Press

February 27, 2020, 1:06 PM

MADRID (AP) — A jet from Spain’s aerobatic display team crashed into the sea Thursday off the country’s eastern coast, and the Spanish air force said it appeared the pilot did not eject before impact.

Rescue teams found the wreckage of the aircraft in an area next to a saltwater lagoon in the eastern coastal province of Murcia, the air force said.

“There is no sign that the pilot was able to eject,” it said on Twitter.

The tweet did not say whether anyone else was on board the jet.

An air force spokesman said authorities are investigating.

