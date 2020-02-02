LONDON (AP) — London police say two people have been injured and a suspect killed in terror-related stabbings.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
February 2, 2020, 11:01 AM
