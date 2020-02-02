Home » Europe News » London police say two…

London police say two people have been injured and a suspect killed in terror-related stabbings

The Associated Press

February 2, 2020, 11:01 AM

LONDON (AP) — London police say two people have been injured and a suspect killed in terror-related stabbings.

