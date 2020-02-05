Home » Europe News » Istanbul governor says 120…

Istanbul governor says 120 hospitalized after plane broke into pieces upon landing at airport

The Associated Press

February 5, 2020, 1:14 PM

ISTANBUL (AP) — Istanbul governor says 120 hospitalized after plane broke into pieces upon landing at airport.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Europe News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up