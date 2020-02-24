Home » Europe News » German police say they…

German police say they believe car deliberately driven into Carnival parade; suspect a local man

The Associated Press

February 24, 2020, 11:34 AM

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they believe car deliberately driven into Carnival parade; suspect a local man.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News Life & Style Lifestyle News National News Travel News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up