BERLIN (AP) — German police say several people injured after car hits crowd at carnival procession.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 24, 2020, 9:40 AM
BERLIN (AP) — German police say several people injured after car hits crowd at carnival procession.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.