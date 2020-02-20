Home » Europe News » German Chancellor Angela Merkel…

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says there is much to indicate racism motivated Hanau shootings

The Associated Press

February 20, 2020, 6:22 AM

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says there is much to indicate racism motivated Hanau shootings.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up