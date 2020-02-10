Home » Europe News » Correction: Russia-Syria story

Correction: Russia-Syria story

The Associated Press

February 10, 2020, 5:08 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — In a story published Feb. 7, 2019, about a civilian airliner endangered by military action in Damascus, Syria, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman claimed Israeli military aircraft nearly shot down the airliner during a missile attack on Damascus suburbs. The spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said the airliner was approaching landing at the Damascus airport while Syrian anti-aircraft units were firing to repel the Israeli attack.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up