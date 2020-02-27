LONDON (AP) — Campaigners win court challenge to block Heathrow expansion on environmental grounds.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 27, 2020, 5:17 AM
LONDON (AP) — Campaigners win court challenge to block Heathrow expansion on environmental grounds.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.