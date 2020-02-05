Turkey: 8 rescue workers killed, 20 missing in 2nd avalanche

An avalanche slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey on Wednesday, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find two people missing in an earlier avalanche. Officials said 12 rescue workers were killed and an estimated 15 others were buried under the snow.

Turkey_Avalanche_03027 Emergency service members dig in the snow around at least three overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Some dozens of rescue workers are missing after being hit by an avalanche while on a mission to find two people missing in a previous snow slide. The emergency services were called to a highway in near the mountain-surrounded town in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday, burying a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus. (DHA via AP) Turkey_Avalanche_54748 Emergency service members carry a casualty at the site of avalanche near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Dozens of rescue workers are missing after being hit by an avalanche while on a mission to find two people missing in a previous snow-slide. The emergency services were called to a highway near the mountain-surrounded town in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday, burying a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus.(Yilmaz Sonmez/IHA via AP) APTOPIX_Turkey_Avalanche_05440 Emergency service members work in the snow around overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesaray, Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. An avalanche slammed into a mountain road in the province, which borders Iran, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find two people missing in an earlier avalanche. (Yilmaz Sonmez/IHA via AP) APTOPIX_Turkey_Avalanche_55524 Emergency service members dig in the snow around at least three overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Some dozens of rescue workers are missing after being hit by a second avalanche while on a mission to find two people missing in a previous snow-slide that struck late Tuesday, burying a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus. (DHA via AP) Turkey_Avalanche_26572 Emergency service members give first aid to victim of an avalanche, near the town of Bahcesaray, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. An avalanche slammed into a mountain road in the province, which borders Iran, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find two people missing in an earlier avalanche. (Feyat Erdemir/DHA via AP) Turkey_Avalanche_55524 Emergency service members dig in the snow around at least three overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Some dozens of rescue workers are missing after being hit by a second avalanche while on a mission to find two people missing in a previous snow-slide that struck late Tuesday, burying a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus.( DHA via AP) Turkey_Avalanche_00759 Emergency service members work in the snow around overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Some dozens of rescue workers are missing after being hit by a second avalanche while on a mission to find two people missing in a previous snow-slide that struck late Tuesday, burying a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus. (Yilmaz Sonmez/IHA via AP) Turkey_Avalanche_38718 Emergency service members work in the snow around overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesaray, Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. An avalanche slammed into a mountain road in the province, which borders Iran, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find two people missing in an earlier avalanche. (Yilmaz Sonmez/IHA via AP) Turkey_Avalanche_05440 Emergency service members work in the snow around overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesaray, Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. An avalanche slammed into a mountain road in the province, which borders Iran, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find two people missing in an earlier avalanche. (Yilmaz Sonmez/IHA via AP)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A second avalanche slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey on Wednesday, killing at least eight rescue workers and leaving 20 others buried under the snow, a local mayor said. The emergency crew had been sent to the site to find two other people missing in a previous avalanche.

Some 300 emergency service workers were called to a highway near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday, killing five people.

Meki Arvas, mayor of Bahcesaray, gave the death toll for the rescue workers. Gov. Mehmet Emin Bilmez said 25 emergency service members were rescued from under the snow and hospitalized Wednesday. There was no further information on their conditions.

The first avalanche buried a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus, killing five people and leaving two others missing. The vehicle’s operator and seven passengers escaped alive.

The second avalanche struck Wednesday as 300 emergency workers were searching for the two missing victims, private NTV television reported, adding that fog and heavy snow were hampering the rescue efforts.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the operator, Bahattin Karagulle, was trapped beneath the snow for some 25 minutes before he managed to break a window and escape. The agency quoted him as saying that he walked toward a village before he was picked up by a vehicle and managed to seek help.

