ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says 4 people have died in earthquake in the country’s east.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
January 24, 2020, 2:21 PM
