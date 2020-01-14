Home » Europe News » Top diplomat confirms EU…

The Associated Press

January 14, 2020, 6:23 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Top diplomat confirms EU powers launch Iran nuclear deal action, paving way for possible sanctions.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

