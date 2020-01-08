ISTANBUL (AP) — Officials: Turkish and Russian presidents call for a cease-fire in Libya to start on Jan. 12.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 8, 2020, 9:48 AM
ISTANBUL (AP) — Officials: Turkish and Russian presidents call for a cease-fire in Libya to start on Jan. 12.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.