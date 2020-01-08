Home » Europe News » Officials: Turkish and Russian…

Officials: Turkish and Russian presidents call for a cease-fire in Libya to start on Jan. 12

The Associated Press

January 8, 2020, 9:48 AM

ISTANBUL (AP) — Officials: Turkish and Russian presidents call for a cease-fire in Libya to start on Jan. 12.

