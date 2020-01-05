Home » Europe News » Car plows into crowd…

Car plows into crowd of young Germans gathering near bus at night in northern Italy, 6 dead

The Associated Press

January 5, 2020, 3:16 AM

ROME (AP) — Car plows into crowd of young Germans gathering near bus at night in northern Italy, 6 dead.

