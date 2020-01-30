Home » Europe News » An appeals court acquits…

An appeals court acquits a French cardinal of covering up the sexual abuse of minors

The Associated Press

January 30, 2020, 7:41 AM

PARIS (AP) — An appeals court acquits a French cardinal of covering up the sexual abuse of minors.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up