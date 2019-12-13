Home » Europe News » UK Prime Minister Boris…

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says getting Brexit done is now the decision of the British people

The Associated Press

December 13, 2019, 2:24 AM

LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says getting Brexit done is now the decision of the British people.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up