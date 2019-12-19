MOSCOW (AP) — Putin says Trump’s impeachment is far-fetched, predicts that US Senate will reject it.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 19, 2019, 5:21 AM
MOSCOW (AP) — Putin says Trump’s impeachment is far-fetched, predicts that US Senate will reject it.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.