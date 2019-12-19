Home » Europe News » Putin says Trump's impeachment…

Putin says Trump’s impeachment is far-fetched, predicts that US Senate will reject it

The Associated Press

December 19, 2019, 5:21 AM

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

