OPEC, Russia agree to cut oil production an extra 500,000 barrels a day to support prices

The Associated Press

December 6, 2019, 9:34 AM

VIENNA (AP) — OPEC, Russia agree to cut oil production an extra 500,000 barrels a day to support prices.

