Home » Europe News » Finland’s prime minister says…

Finland’s prime minister says he is resigning after he lost support from a coalition partner

The Associated Press

December 3, 2019, 5:36 AM

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s prime minister says he is resigning after he lost support from a coalition partner.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up