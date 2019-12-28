Cyprus: Tourists seek return of stolen urn with son’s ashes

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Swedish couple have appealed for information about a wooden urn containing the ashes of their…

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Swedish couple have appealed for information about a wooden urn containing the ashes of their deceased son, stolen while they were holidaying on Cyprus, police on the east Mediterranean island nation said Saturday.

Police said the urn was inside one of three suitcases taken from the couple’s car within a 20-minute span as it was parked Friday outside a restaurant on the popular Governor’s Beach area on the southern coast.

Police said an inscription on the urn reads, “Dennis 2000-2019.”

The young man’s mother told local media that she and her husband had decided to bring their son’s ashes to Cyprus and spread them at sea and had been scouting for an appropriate beach.

She said her son was killed in an accident in Sweden five months ago.

“I really do hope that the thief has human feelings and he will just get our son back because we cannot leave him here,” said the mother. Local news website In-Cyprus named her as Kinga Bednarz.

