Home » Europe News » 19 dead in Siberia…

19 dead in Siberia after bus plunges onto frozen river

The Associated Press

December 1, 2019, 6:33 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials say 19 people were killed when their bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in eastern Siberia.

Another 22 people were injured in the Sunday accident, Russian news agencies cited the Emergencies Ministry as saying.

Initial investigation indicates that a front wheel on the bus failed as it was crossing a bridge over the Kuenga River about 4,900 kilometers (3,100 miles) east of Moscow.

The coach-style bus landed upside down on the ice, collapsing the passenger compartment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up