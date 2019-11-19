STORY REMOVED: BC-EU–UN-US-Detained Children

GENEVA (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about a claim about the number of children being held…

GENEVA (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about a claim about the number of children being held in migration-related detention in the United States. The story quoted an independent expert working with the U.N. human rights office saying that over 100,000 children are currently being held. But that figure refers to the total number of U.S. child detentions for the year 2015, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

A substitute version will be sent.

The AP

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.