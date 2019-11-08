Home » Europe News » UK police say 10…

UK police say 10 teenagers were among the 39 found dead in a truck container in southeast England

The Associated Press

November 8, 2019, 8:41 AM

LONDON (AP) — UK police say 10 teenagers were among the 39 found dead in a truck container in southeast England.

