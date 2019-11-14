Home » Europe News » Turkey says American IS…

Turkey says American IS suspect stuck at border with Greece will be transferred to the US

The Associated Press

November 14, 2019, 5:15 AM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey says American IS suspect stuck at border with Greece will be transferred to the US.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

