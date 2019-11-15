Home » Europe News » Turkey says American IS…

Turkey says American IS suspect struck at border with Greece has been deported to US

The Associated Press

November 15, 2019, 8:24 AM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey says American IS suspect struck at border with Greece has been deported to US.

