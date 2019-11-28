The Latest: UN refugee chief warns of ‘children emergency’

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — The Latest on migration into Europe (all times local): 5 p.m. The head of the United…

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — The Latest on migration into Europe (all times local):

5 p.m.

The head of the United Nations Refugee Agency says Greece is facing a “children emergency,” as it struggles to cope with a high daily number of migrant arrivals.

Filippo Grandi, High Commissioner of the UNHCR, said Thursday minors we are at risk of labor and sexual exploitation at overcrowded camps on the Greek islands.

Grandi visited the island of Lesbos, the busiest crossing point for migrants entering Greece from nearby Turkey.

In Athens, he met with government officials to discuss Greece’s plans to overhaul the asylum and camp system for migrants and refugees. The government is planning to move 20,000 asylum seekers from the islands to the mainland by the end of the year.

3:10 p.m.

Police in Slovenia say two Syrian nationals have died in a car crash and that the 42-year-old Bosnian driver has been detained.

They said the accident happened early Thursday when a car carrying eight Syrians crashed into the fence on the motorway connecting the capital Ljubljana with the port of Koper on the Adriatic Sea coast.

The police in Ljubljana said three people fell out of the car as it crashed, two of whom died, while the other person remains in serious condition.

Migrants enter Slovenia from neighboring Croatia as they seek to reach Western Europe while fleeing violence and poverty in their countries in the Middle East, Africa or Asia.

12:35 p.m.

Croatian police say a migrant has been shot and slightly wounded while resisting police.

Police said Thursday the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon in the region of Gorski Kotar mountain, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the border with Bosnia.

They say the migrant caused the weapon to fire while “actively resisting” police. No other details were immediately available and police say they are investigating all the circumstances of the incident.

Another migrant recently was shot and seriously wounded in an incident that Croatian police described as an accident.

Rights groups have accused Croatian police of violence against migrants. Croatia has repeatedly denied this.

Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Africa and Asia have become stuck in the Balkans while trying to reach Western Europe.

