LONDON (AP) — Police say London Bridge incident involved stabbing; several wounded and man detained.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 29, 2019, 9:46 AM
LONDON (AP) — Police say London Bridge incident involved stabbing; several wounded and man detained.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.