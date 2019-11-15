Home » Europe News » Man killed by falling…

Man killed by falling tree as heavy snows dump on France

The Associated Press

November 15, 2019, 8:13 AM

PARIS (AP) — A dump of heavy snow in southern France has brought down power lines and trees, killing one person, and caused widespread traffic disruption.

The thick, sticky snow that started falling Thursday caused power cuts to 330,000 homes in six regions, from the Ardeche in the hills of the Massif Central to the Alps.

Authorities in the Isere region reported a man was killed by a falling tree.

