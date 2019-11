HARTLEPOOL, England (AP) — In major shift, Nigel Farage says Brexit Party will not run in almost half of UK…

HARTLEPOOL, England (AP) — In major shift, Nigel Farage says Brexit Party will not run in almost half of UK seats in Dec. 12 national election.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.