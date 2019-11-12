Home » Europe News » Germany's Lufthansa, union agree…

Germany’s Lufthansa, union agree to arbitration in dispute

The Associated Press

November 12, 2019, 11:34 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s largest airline, Lufthansa, says it has agreed to enter arbitration with a union representing cabin crew workers, averting the possibility of more strikes for the time being.

Lufthansa said Tuesday in a joint statement with the UFO union that recent talks between the two sides had been “constructive” and shown “that we can come to a solution together.”

The union most recently held a two-day strike last week, forcing Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights.

The two sides have been locked in a bitter dispute over pay and the union’s legal status.

They say they hope a neutral arbitrator will now help them find a solution acceptable to both parties and plan a press statement on the progress on Thursday.

