PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says 13 French soldiers have died in a helicopter accident in Mali.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
November 26, 2019, 3:49 AM
