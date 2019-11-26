Home » Europe News » French President Emmanuel Macron…

The Associated Press

November 26, 2019, 3:49 AM

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says 13 French soldiers have died in a helicopter accident in Mali.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

