Former BMW executive Duesmann named new CEO at rival Audi

BERLIN (AP) — German automaker Audi says former BMW executive Markus Duesmann is to become its new chief executive.
Audi said Friday that the 50-year-old succeeds current CEO Bram Schot on April 1.
Herbert Diess, the head of Volkswagen, of which Audi is a part, called Duesmann an “excellent engineer.”
Audi has struggled to keep up with rivals BMW and Daimler in recent years.
