Finnish postal workers end two-week strike after deal on pay

The Associated Press

November 27, 2019, 6:55 AM

HELSINKI (AP) — A strike by Finland’s postal workers that has dragged on for over two weeks has ended after a deal was reached on pay.

The union representing employees of the state-owned Posti postal service said it was satisfied with the agreement reached Wednesday over the work contracts of about 700 package handlers.

Posti said staff would return to work immediately to deal with a substantial backlog of letters and packages, adding Finns would get their badly delayed deliveries by Christmas at the latest.

On Monday, the Nordic country’s transport sector held a sympathy strike to support the postal workers, prompting flagship airline Finnair to cancel almost 300 flights and disrupting business in the capital.

