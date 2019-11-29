Home » Europe News » British police say they’re…

British police say they’re dealing with incident at London Bridge; witnesses report gunshots

The Associated Press

November 29, 2019, 9:19 AM

LONDON (AP) — British police say they’re dealing with incident at London Bridge; witnesses report gunshots.

