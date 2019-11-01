Home » Europe News » British police say all…

British police say all 39 people found dead in container truck last week believed to be from Vietnam

The Associated Press

November 1, 2019, 3:58 PM

LONDON (AP) — British police say all 39 people found dead in container truck last week believed to be from Vietnam.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

