Home » Europe News » 2 skiers die in…

2 skiers die in avalanche in Austrian Alps

The Associated Press

November 9, 2019, 11:45 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in southern Austria say two skiers have been killed in an avalanche in the Alps, the first of the season.

Austrian broadcaster ORF reported that the men were skiing off marked tracks in the Ötztal region Saturday when they were caught in a snow slide.

ORF reported that one of the men was wearing an avalanche air bag

The avalanche warning service in Tyrole state had warned Friday of the increased risk due to heavy snowfall.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Europe News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up