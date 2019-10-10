KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian president says there was ‘no blackmail’ in conversation with Trump.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 10, 2019, 3:29 AM
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian president says there was ‘no blackmail’ in conversation with Trump.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.