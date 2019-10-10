Home » Europe News » Ukrainian president says there…

Ukrainian president says there was ‘no blackmail’ in conversation with Trump

The Associated Press

October 10, 2019, 3:29 AM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian president says there was ‘no blackmail’ in conversation with Trump.

