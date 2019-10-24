Home » Europe News » UK Prime Minister Boris…

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will ask Parliament for a general election on Dec. 12.

October 24, 2019, 12:03 PM

LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will ask Parliament for a general election on Dec. 12.

